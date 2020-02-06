x
May 2020 congressional and legislative primaries: Find live election results here

Many of Idaho's legislative districts held primaries this May and results are set to come in starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

KTVB Staff

Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Idaho's May primary looks like none other before but KTVB will continue to bring you the latest results of the Gem State's congressional and legislative district primary as results are released starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

KTVB will have full election coverage online and on the News at 10 Tuesday night.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the May 19 consolidated election was forced to be a mail-in-only primary, so voters had to request a ballot. Ballots had to be received at county clerks' offices by June 2.

For election results of county races from across the Gem State, click here.

TIP: If viewing on desktop or mobile web, you can jump to your county by clicking on the "Chapters" tab.

Chapter one Congressional Races

Chapter two District 1

Chapter three District 2

Chapter four District 4

Chapter five District 5

Chapter six District 6

Chapter seven District 7

Chapter eight District 8

Chapter nine District 9

Chapter ten District 10

Chapter eleven District 11

Chapter twelve District 12

Chapter thirteen District 13

Chapter fourteen District 14

Chapter fifteen District 16

Chapter sixteen District 19

Chapter seventeen District 20

Chapter eighteen District 21

Chapter nineteen District 22

Chapter twenty District 23

Chapter twenty-one District 31

Chapter twenty-two District 32

Chapter twenty-three District 33

Chapter twenty-four District 34

Chapter twenty-five District 35

