May 2020 Primary results: County-by-county election results breakdown
Find out the results of Idaho's mail-in only primary elections as they're released with our live trackers.
-
Chapter one
Ada County
-
Chapter two
Adams County
-
Chapter three
Boise County
-
Chapter four
Blaine County
-
Chapter five
Cayon County
-
Chapter six
Cassia County
-
Chapter seven
Custer County
-
Chapter eight
Elmore County
-
Chapter nine
Gooding County
-
Chapter ten
Idaho County
-
Chapter eleven
Jerome County
-
Chapter twelve
Lincoln County
-
Chapter thirteen
Nez Perce County
-
Chapter fourteen
Owyhee County
-
Chapter fifteen
Twin Falls County
-
Chapter sixteen
Valley County
After Idaho's first all mail-in ballot primary election, results from across the Gem State are set to be released at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Bookmark this page so you don't miss any primary results.
KTVB will have full election coverage online and on the News at 10 Tuesday night.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the May 19 consolidated election was forced to be a mail-in-only primary, so voters had to request a ballot. Ballots had to be received at county clerks' offices by June 2.
TIP: If viewing on desktop or mobile web, you can jump to your county by clicking on the "Chapters" tab.