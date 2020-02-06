x
May 2020 Primary results: County-by-county election results breakdown

Find out the results of Idaho's mail-in only primary elections as they're released with our live trackers.

KTVB Staff

After Idaho's first all mail-in ballot primary election, results from across the Gem State are set to be released at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Bookmark this page so you don't miss any primary results.

KTVB will have full election coverage online and on the News at 10 Tuesday night.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the May 19 consolidated election was forced to be a mail-in-only primary, so voters had to request a ballot. Ballots had to be received at county clerks' offices by June 2.

Election results of Idaho's congressional and legislative districts can be found here.

TIP: If viewing on desktop or mobile web, you can jump to your county by clicking on the "Chapters" tab.

Chapter one Ada County

Chapter two Adams County

Chapter three Boise County

Chapter four Blaine County

Chapter five Cayon County

Chapter six Cassia County

Chapter seven Custer County

Chapter eight Elmore County

Chapter nine Gooding County

Chapter ten Idaho County

Chapter eleven Jerome County

Chapter twelve Lincoln County

Chapter thirteen Nez Perce County

Chapter fourteen Owyhee County

Chapter fifteen Twin Falls County

Chapter sixteen Valley County

