Idaho Governor's race: Election results

IDAHO, USA — Election results will update when the polls close, 9 p.m. Mountain Time.

Five candidates are vying to become Governor of Idaho -- Brad Little (R), Stephen Heidt (D), Paul Sand (LIB), Chantyrose Davidson (CST) and Ammon Bundy (IND).



Brad Little - Republican

Brad Little, a rancher from Emmett, is the current incumbent of the Idaho Governor's seat. Little was elected governor in 2018 after he was lieutenant governor. Little also served in the Idaho Senate.

Little is anti-abortion -- he signed the controversial legislative bill in 2022 banning abortion even in cases of rape or incest as followed by a police report. Little also signed in a massive tax cut bill and public education spending bill in September as part of the state's large budget surplus.

Little won the GOP Primary over former Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin on platforms like investing in education, transportation and tax cuts.

Stephen Heidt - Democrat

Stephen Heidt, an educator in the Idaho Department of Corrections and a veteran with the Army National Guard, wants to decriminalize cannabis, see to fairer tax policy, and invest more in education.

Heidt also would like to see a property tax cut for residential homeowners. On the issue of abortion proceeding the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Heidt believes that the decision to have an abortion is not up to the government.

According to his website, Heidt would like to protect the interests of rural Idaho, protect Medicaid expansion and protect public lands.

Paul Sand - Libertarian

Paul Sand was a former city council member for the city of White Bird. His three goals are "freedom, family, future."

According to his website, Sand would like to decriminalize drugs, issue fairer wages, and "increase the birth rate if we want any kind of future." Sand says he is against abortion but that "choice is an issue of personal freedom and women's rights."

He would like to re-open military bases across the country to train workers in construction in order to expand career and job-training programs.

Chantyrose Davidson - Constitution

Chantyrose Davidson is a 41-year-old mother of two, according to her website, and is not a politician. However, she said, "I am fed up with partial truths and limited information."

Davidson would like to eliminate land tax, eliminate grocery tax, and link the gas tax to the business price index, she said on her website. As for abortion, Davidson said that she is against it, but accepts abortion in cases of rape.

When it comes to COVID-19, Davidson said that she will not mandate masks, lockdowns or vaccinations.

Ammon Bundy - Independent

Ammon Bundy, a far-right militia man who was arrested in multiple federal standoffs in the Northwest, originally began his campaign as a Republican but later changed to Independent before the GOP primaries.

Bundy would like to eliminate property tax, income tax and personal property tax. Bundy is anti-abortion, calling it a "heinous crime." Bundy said on his website that he wants to end all abortions by executive order if he becomes governor.

Bundy would also like to end welfare programs -- "When someone is in need of financial support, it is the family’s responsibility first, then the Church, never the state," he says on his website.

