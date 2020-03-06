Fulcher wins Idaho's 1st District GOP primary

The incumbent congressman defeated Boise resident Nicholas Jones, who owns several board game shops and burger eateries.

BOISE, Idaho — Rep. Russ Fulcher has won the Republican primary for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District.

Fulcher defeated Boise resident Nicholas Jones, who owns several board game shops and burger eateries. Fulcher, who is seeking his second term in the U.S. House, will be a heavy favorite in the fall. Rudy Soto was leading in the Democratic primary.

President Donald Trump endorsed Fulcher in a tweet earlier on Tuesday.

Idaho’s 2020 primary became the state’s first mail-in primary due to the coronavirus pandemic, and then a ruling in a federal lawsuit gave voters an extra week to request ballots.