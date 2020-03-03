Elizabeth Warren will not attend gala in Boise on Saturday

The Idaho Democratic Party confirmed that Warren will not attend the Frank and Bethine Church Gala on Saturday night. A new speaker will be announced soon.

BOISE, Idaho — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren will not be speaking in Boise on Saturday after dropping out of the presidential race.

Warren had agreed to speak at the gala after Pete Buttigieg, who was originally scheduled to speak, dropped out of the race.

The Idaho Democratic Party said they are working to confirm another speaker for the gala and will announce the new speaker(s) soon.

Buttigieg, then Warren, would have served as the keynote speaker at the Frank & Bethine Church Gala at the Boise Centre, which is sold out.

Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor ended his bid for the Democratic nomination on Sunday after performing poorly in the South Carolina primary the day before. He was one of eight Democrats vying for the nomination.

Warren, the Massachusetts senator, announced on Thursday that she was dropping out of the race.

The Idaho Democratic Primary is set for March 10.

Watch more Idaho politics: