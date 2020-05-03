Elizabeth Warren dropping out of 2020 presidential race, reports say

Warren’s White House run was in serious doubt after she finished a surprisingly weak third in Tuesday’s Democratic primary in her home state of Massachusetts.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren plans to drop out of the 2020 presidential race on Thursday, according to multiple media reports.

The New York Times was first to report the Massachusetts senator plans to inform her staff of the decision on a phone call Thursday morning.

Warren’s White House run was in serious doubt after she finished a surprisingly weak third in Tuesday’s Democratic primary in her home state of Massachusetts.

That disappointing result — and a decidedly underwhelming showing in other Super Tuesday contests — marked a striking collapse for the onetime favorite of progressives.

Warren's campaign manager, Roger Lau, sent a Wednesday e-mail acknowledging the campaign "fell well short of viability goals and projections."

In a Wednesday press conference, fellow democratic hopeful Bernie Sanders said he had spoken to Warren on the phone. He said she was "assessing her campaign" but had not "made any decisions."

"It is important for all of us...to respect the time and the space she needs to make her decision," he said. Sanders also added Warren was "an excellent" senator and "ran a strong campaign, emphasising that he found online vitriol aimed at her by his supporters "disgusting."

The news comes one day after former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg announced he was dropping out of the race and would be endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

Bloomberg suffered a very disappointing Super Tuesday, failing to pick up a single delegate in any of the 14 states that voted. He did manage to win in the U.S. territory of American Samoa.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.