Elections Office holds coin toss to decide winner

"In 1970, they decided that the proper way to settle such a contest in the event of a tie, was a coin toss, and that's how we've done it for 50 years."

Example video title will go here for this video

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho Elections Office held a coin toss in Canyon County to decide a winner in the tied election for precinct 26 committeemen.

"The reason why we had the coin flip today is based on the statute that was written long before I was born," one of the tied candidates, Garrett Peterson said. "In 1970, they decided that the proper way to settle such a contest in the event of a tie, was a coin toss, and that's how we've done it for 50 years."

Idaho Code, Section 34-1210 states: "In the case of a tie vote between candidates at a primary election or general election, the interested candidates shall appear before the county clerk within two (2) days after the canvass and the tie shall be determined by a toss of a coin."

Both candidates tied their race for precinct 26 with 101 votes each. Sandi Layton, the other tied candidate, was chosen to pick heads or tails during the toss; she selected heads, but the coin landed on tails, making Peterson the winner.

"It was a very interesting experience, I never thought we would settle a political contest with a coin toss," Peterson said. "My opponent ran a terrific campaign and I'd like to congratulate her on that. It was fantastic."

"I've never done a coin toss or anything, so it was a little different but pretty exciting." Layton said, "there's always next time."

"I think it's a fun way to settle it, you know, more relaxed." Peterson said, "It's not, you know, with the stress of a recount or anything like that."

Watch more Local News: