Police investigating after bullet fired through window of Boise business

The Boise Police Department said the shot was fired around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 15. The bullet hit a wall inside the business after going through the window.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is asking for information and surveillance video after a bullet was fired through the window of a business on the 9100 block of West Fairview Avenue.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, police said the shot was fired around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 15. The bullet hit a wall inside the business after going through the window.

Surveillance video from the area shows a white car traveling west on Fairview. What sounds like a gunshot can be heard in the video.

No was was inside the building at the time.

Boise Police asks businesses on Fairview between North Maple Grove Road and North Five Mile Road to check their surveillance for video of vehicles or suspicious activity around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 15.

BPD's Facebook post Wednesday is included below, with surveillance video of the white car and the sound of a gunshot:

Boise Police is investigating after someone fired a bullet through the window of a business on the 9100 block of West... Posted by Boise Police Department on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790. A tip can also be made to Crime Stoppers by calling (208) 343-COPS (2677), visiting www.343COPS.com, or by using the 'P3 Tips' mobile app.

Watch more crime news: