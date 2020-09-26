Canyon County to open five polling locations for the November election

The locations are not specific to any specific precinct like in past elections. Voters can pick any of the five open locations to cast their ballot.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County Elections office announced Friday that five voting locations will be open for the public to vote in the presidential election on November 3.

All five locations will be open on Election Day, as well as in-person early voting, which will take place from Oct. 19 through Oct. 30.

The locations are not specific to any specific precinct like in past elections. Voters can pick any of the five open locations to cast their ballot.

"This was not an easy decision to make, but one that we felt was in the best interest of Canyon County voters," Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto said. "We frankly don't have enough experienced poll workers to open locations in all 64 precincts, so this was our best option to help ensure a smooth voting process both on Election Day and during the early voting period. These are also larger locations with ample parking, so it will be easier for voters and poll workers to follow the recommended COVID-19 precautions like physical distancing."

Details regarding hours of operation for in-person voting will be finalized in the coming weeks. The Elections Office hopes to have each location open past 5 p.m. to allow for more time to vote early.

The polling locations are listed below:

• O'Connor Field House – S 22nd Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605

• Celebration Church – 2121 Caldwell Blvd, Nampa, ID 83651

• Oregon Trail Church of God – 23057 Old Hwy 30, Caldwell, ID 83607

• Melba Valley Senior Center – 115 Base Line Rd, Melba, ID 83641

• Notus High School (Old Gym) – 25260 Notus Rd, Notus, ID 83656

Absentee ballots can be requested on the Idaho Votes website. Ballots must be returned to the Elections Office by 8 p.m. on November 3.

