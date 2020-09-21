Live at 12:20 p.m.: Ask your November election questions at KTVB's virtual town hall

Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, and Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock will answer your questions.

BOISE, Idaho — With the 2020 presidential election just six weeks away, we want to make sure Idahoans' questions are answered.

On Tuesday, KTVB will host a virtual town hall event with a panel of election experts. We've timed this event with National Voter Registration Day. (Need to check your registration status in Idaho? We have resources here.)

KTVB's Joe Parris and Brian Holmes will chat with Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, and Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock.

The town hall event will begin at 12:20 p.m. Sept. 22, and will be streamed on Channel 7 as well as KTVB.COM and our YouTube channel.

Viewers can send in questions for the panel by texting them to (208) 321-5614.

You can find everything you need to know about the November election in Idaho in our comprehensive Voter Guide.

The live video for the town hall will appear at the top of the page and in the below YouTube player shortly before 12:20:

