ACHD: Political campaign signs must be removed Thursday

According to the Ada County Highway District's temporary sign placement ordinance, candidates have 48 hours to remove their signs following the election.

Example video title will go here for this video

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Editor's note: The video above this article was published May 10.

As the projected results from Idaho's Primary Election go final, the Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is requiring candidates to remove political campaign signs from the right-of-way by the end of Thursday.

According to ACHD's temporary sign placement ordinance, candidates have 48 hours to remove their signs following the election. Each candidates' campaign is also responsible for gathering their signs from the public right-of-way.

Leading up to election day, ACHD asks for signs be placed 40 feet back from an intersection, so drivers don’t have their vision obstructed. The highway district also prohibits signs from being placed on or attached to signal poles and traffic signs.

If a sign is in an "unsafe" location, or somewhere it is not allowed, the highway district will remove it. Signs are taken to ACHD Headquarters, where campaigns can pick them up. ACHD Headquarters are located at 3775 North Adams Street in Garden City.

In a May 10 interview, Idaho Chief Deputy Secretary of State, Chad Houck said candidates often feel "more of a social pressure," to remove their signs, especially if their campaign was unsuccessful.

"As a political candidate, you don't want to have your name out there, especially if you weren't successful in a primary," Houck said. "You don't want to see your name, be the thing that's out littering streets and eventually blowing across the highways of our state."

The full ACHD temporary sign placement ordinance can be found by clicking here. You can also call ACHD at (208) 387-6100 -- or use ACHD's TellUs form --for questions about campaign sign placement.

Watch more Idaho politics: