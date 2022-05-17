Idaho Republican Primary: attorney general race

Former Congressman Raul Labrador and Coeur d'Alene lawyer Art Macomber are challenging incumbent AG Lawrence Wasden.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — All of Idaho's statewide constitutional offices are up for election in 2022, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, superintendent of public instruction, treasurer, controller and attorney general.

In the race for attorney general, three Republicans are vying for their party's nomination in Tuesday's primary election. Incumbent Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is running for his sixth term. He faces two challengers: former congressman Raul Labrador and Coeur d'Alene attorney Arthur Macomber.

Election results will start coming in after 9 p.m. MT/8 p.m. PT, when polls close in northern Idaho. Check this story for updated results in the Republican attorney general's race.

For a look at statewide, congressional and legislative races on the ballot in Idaho and county races and local ballot measures in southern and central Idaho, check out the KTVB Voter Guide.

This story continues below with results and brief biographies of the three Republican attorney general candidates.

Who is Raul Labrador?

Labrador lives in Eagle with his wife, Rebecca. They have five children and two grandchildren. Labrador is currently a practicing attorney and member of the Central District Board of Health. He was elected to the U.S. House in 2010, and was representative for the First Congressional District from 2011 until 2019. Labrador ran for governor of Idaho in the 2018 Republican primary. Before serving in Congress, he served two terms in the Idaho House as a representative from the 14th legislative district. View Labrador's campaign website here.

Who is Art Macomber?

Macomber, an attorney based in Coeur d'Alene, is in his first campaign for elected office. The website for the firm he founded states that he retired and transferred is interest in April 2021. Macomber practiced real estate law in northern Idaho for 15 years. He received his law degree from Hastings College of Law at the University of California. View Macomber's campaign website here.

Who is Lawrence Wasden?

Wasden was first elected as Idaho Attorney General in November 2002, and is the longest-serving attorney general in state history. In 1989, he was appointed as a Deputy Attorney General assigned to the Idaho State Tax Commission. Wasden was later promoted to Deputy Chief of Staff, then Chief of Staff. Before joining the Idaho Attorney General's Office, he was a deputy prosecutor in Canyon County and the prosecuting attorney for Owyhee County. Wasden earned his law degree from the University of Idaho and was admitted to the Idaho State Bar in 1985. Lawrence Wasden and his wife, Tracey, live in Nampa and have four children and 13 grandchildren. View Wasden's campaign website here.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic candidate Steven Scanlin in the general election on November 8.

Check in with KTVB for election coverage all day with live, local reports from the field and the studio, and be sure to join us for post-election coverage starting at 9 p.m., with a digital-only show here on KTVB.COM, the KTVB mobile app, and the KTVB YouTube channel, followed by a one-hour edition of the News at Ten on KTVB channel 7.1.

Watch more Idaho politics: