Official: Boise area might gain 1 legislative district

Population estimates suggest the Boise metropolitan region will gain another legislative district at the expense of the rural portions of the state.

LEWISTON, Idaho — An Idaho state official says population estimates suggest the Boise metropolitan region will gain another legislative district at the expense of the rural portions of the state.

Keith Bybee, the deputy division manager of the Legislative Services budget office, said Thursday that while 2020 census figures won’t be finalized until April, Ada and Canyon have accounted for about 60% of the population growth in the state since 2012.

A statewide redistricting effort slated to begin later this year will attempt to divide Idaho into 35 legislative districts with roughly equal populations.

The effort will also try to apportion two roughly equal congressional districts.

Voters backed a constitutional amendment that fixes Idaho's number of congressional districts at 35.

According to census estimates, Idaho grew by 259,331 people since 2010. About 1,375,870 - or roughly 75%of the population - is of voting age.

The Census Bureau has said it will provide redistricting counts to states as close to April 1, 2021, as possible.

Watch more 'Growing Idaho':