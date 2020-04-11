Idaho voters back constitutional amendment on number of legislative districts

The measure, which fixes the number of legislative districts in the state at 35, garnered 68 percent of the vote.

BOISE, Idaho — Residents of the Gem State voted to pass a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution.

The Idaho Constitution previously allowed between 30 and 35 districts. The current number in the state is 35, but that could change during the redistribution of U.S House of Representatives triggered by the 2020 census.

Officials say that a drop in the number of legislative districts would have negatively affected representation for Idahoans at a time when the state is growing quickly, leaving more people to be represented by a fewer number of lawmakers.

The measure passed the Idaho Legislature in March with bipartisan support, but needed the backing of Idaho's voters to become law.

