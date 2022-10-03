Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dead at 50, family says

Braxton starred alongside her sisters, including R&B star Toni Braxton, on "Braxton Family Values".

MARYLAND, USA — Singer and reality star Traci Braxton is dead at 50 after a yearlong cancer battle, family members say.

Braxton starred with her sisters, including R&B star Toni Braxton, on "Braxton Family Values". The WE tv show ran for seven seasons starting in 2011, chronicling the famous sisters' lives. Toni Braxton said her sister died Saturday morning.

"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci," Toni Braxton said on social media. "Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer."

NBC News reports that Braxton's death followed a quiet battle with cancer.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” her husband Kevin Surratt told NBC News.

Braxton's publicist told NBC News that she died with her friends and family by her side.

Traci Braxton released her single "Last Call", followed by her solo debut album "Crash & Burn" in 2014. "Last Call" peaked at No. 16 in the Billboard Hot 100. She released another single, "Broken Things", with her sisters. Her second album, "On Earth", was released in 2018.

Her roles as an actress included "The Christmas Lottery" in 2020.

Outside of her career in entertainment, Braxton's website states that she was a motivational speaker who was involved in social work for children with disabilities. She lived in Maryland with her husband and her son.