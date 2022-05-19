It's back! Mexican Pizza officially returns to Taco Bell menus nationwide

It's the first time Mexican Pizza has been back at Taco Bell since the fast food chain dropped it from the menu back in November of 2020.

CLEVELAND — It’s back!

The Mexican Pizza has returned to the Taco Bell menu nationwide starting today!

Fast food fans had been speculating that Mexican Pizza would be making a comeback for months after the chain first dropped the item in November of 2020.

In case you forgot… The Mexican Pizza is made up of two crispy flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and a melted three cheese blend.

It’s listed for $4.49.

The official release comes after members of Taco Bell's rewards program were able to get early access to the Mexican Pizza on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell. “From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as ‘Pizzazz Pizza’ to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

In hopes Taco Bell would resurrect the Mexican Pizza, a Change.org petition generated tens of thousands of signatures.

“Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the ‘fun’ fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households,” said Krish Jagirdar, super fan and organizer of the petition. “That’s what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA. It’s one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant.”

