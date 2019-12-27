MERIDIAN, Idaho — Stacy Prisbrey bought an Idaho Lottery Scratch Game Magic Carpet ticket on Dec. 8 but didn't believe she was really the winner until 3 weeks later when she took the winning ticket to the lottery's Boise office to have it confirmed.

On Friday the Idaho Lottery verified her ticket was the first $100,000 top prize in the game.

"Like Santa, we were checking it twice. Maybe more than twice. We just didn't believe it was really that big of a winning ticket. I've never won more than $30 before," Prisbrey said.

She kept the ticket hidden under a box in the closet for nearly 3 weeks before claiming her prize.

The Christmas winnings will be spent on a new truck for her husband and a down payment on a house, Prisbrey said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Jacksons Food Stores on Fairview in Meridian. The gas station is set to receive a bonus of $10,000 from the Idaho Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

