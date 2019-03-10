BOISE, Idaho — The fastest five-minute fundraiser in Idaho raised more than $15,000 for local schools Wednesday afternoon.

Representatives from 90 schools competed in the Idaho Lottery's annual Scratch for Schools event at the Riverside Hotel in Boise.

Each school gets to keep all the winning from their scratch tickets. The funds can be used to buy school supplies, playground equipment, computer software, or anything else the schools might need.

Besides raising money for their schools, the event is also a lot of fun for those who participate.

"There's a lot of camaraderie, there's a lot of fun," said Idaho Lottery spokesman David Workman. "It's a festive atmosphere in here and it's a really great opportunity for the classrooms to get a little extra cash."

Sage International High School in Boise holds the title of "fastest scratchers," with 189 tickets in the final round. But Summerwind STEM Academy in Boise brought in the most dough, winning $545.

