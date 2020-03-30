Lottery ticket worth $381,000 sold in Ada County

The Idaho Lottery is urging players to check their tickets carefully.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Lottery says one lucky player has a winning ticket that's worth the top prize of $381,000 from Saturday night's draw of the Idaho Cash game.

The winning ticket was sold in Ada County.

The winning numbers were 07, 12, 13, 19, and 24.

"Everyone who played Idaho Cash for last Saturday night's draw needs to check their tickets carefully for winners," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “This is the single largest jackpot won on Idaho Cash since it began in 2017.”

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

In accordance with Governor Little’s stay-home order, Idaho Lottery offices are currently closed to the public.

All winners are encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until claiming their prize at the Idaho Lottery office in Boise.

Players also have the option to mail winning tickets to the lottery office for payment. These winners will be paid weekly.