Zoo Boise receives grant to improve accessibility

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise has been awarded $18,657 from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center to improve accessibility to zoo exhibits.
The money will go toward replacing a staircase to the Nyala and Southern Ground Hornbill Exhibit with a ramp.
Officials said in a release they were "honored" by the gift and excited to create a more accessible experience for zoo visitors.
"The Reeve Foundation is humbled and proud to be able to support important organizations by offering life-changing projects and programs through this grant cycle," said Mark Bogosian, Director, Quality of Life Grants Program, Reeve Foundation. "Funding projects that prevent harassment and displacement of low-income tenants, offering Paralympians an abuse prevention curriculum and other community-based activities like adaptive sports and gardening to end food insecurity is an example of how we're aiding people living with paralysis to regain their independence and back into their local community."
