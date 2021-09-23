Zoo Boise receives grant to improve accessibility

"The Reeve Foundation is humbled and proud to be able to support important organizations by offering life-changing projects and programs through this grant cycle," said Mark Bogosian, Director, Quality of Life Grants Program, Reeve Foundation. "Funding projects that prevent harassment and displacement of low-income tenants, offering Paralympians an abuse prevention curriculum and other community-based activities like adaptive sports and gardening to end food insecurity is an example of how we're aiding people living with paralysis to regain their independence and back into their local community."