Free admission to Zoo Boise for those who get vaccinated on Saturday

St. Luke's will have a mobile clinic at the zoo all day and staff will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations.

BOISE, Idaho — If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend and want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, then head to Zoo Boise.

Boise Parks and Recreation is teaming up with St. Luke's and will be offering free admission to the zoo to anyone who gets vaccinated on Saturday, August 28.

There will be a mobile vaccination unit parked next to Zoo Boise's front entrance.

Visitors can come to the clinic on Saturday, get a shot and receive free admission to the zoo. This applies to anyone who has a vaccination record displaying a first or second COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're pleased to partner with St. Luke's and offer free admission to Zoo Boise for anyone who chooses to get vaccinated this Saturday," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway.



The free admission only applies to the person listed on the vaccination record and a photo ID will be required for free entry into the zoo.



Free admission with proof of vaccination applies all day on Saturday, August 28. Doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available on-site and administered by St. Luke's staff.

"Our Parks and Recreation Department is dedicated to serving Boise residents and visitors from across the county and region," Holloway said. "We are grateful for this unique opportunity to promote the health and safety of our community."



"We appreciate community partners who are supporting this effort and helping us vaccinate their employees, customers, clients, neighbors, friends and family members by just reaching out and working with us," Scott Milner, St. Luke's, senior director of pharmacy, said.



Zoo Boise is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last admission at 4 p.m.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus