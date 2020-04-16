YMCA reaching out to the community

All the classes and activities are open to everyone, not just members of the nonprofit.

BOISE, Idaho — With gyms closed due to Idaho's stay-at-home order, many businesses are trying to find ways to stay engaged with customers. The Treasure Valley Family YMCA has gone a step above offering resources not only to current YMCA members, but the entire community.

We caught up with David Duro, who is the Treasure Valley Family YMCA President and CEO about the options available.

"So they'll have a number of different options, when you go to the website, ymcatvidaho.org, click into one of the wellness with the instructors people have grown to know and love, so you'll feel connected and you'll be able to do it wherever you are," said Duro.

Duro says they wanted to make sure youth programs were available too.

"All kinds of activities, because one of the things we know is parents now are bring more than just parents they're educators, managing household, doing all that, so these activities will help parents," Duro explained. "They can participate on their own or with their families learning about colors, science, whole lessons families can be involved in."

He says all the classes and activities are open to everyone, not just members of the nonprofit. Duro says the purpose of the YMCA is bringing people together and it continues to be during Idaho's stay-at-home order.

"It's been really great, you know people miss the opportunity to come together, there's no doubt about it, but we've had 24,000 people participate over the last month in our virtual classes and they're saying this is so great because I don't have to give up on my physical health, I don't have to give up my mental health, and I'm socially connected," he said.

It's been so popular that Duro says the YMCA may continue offering online classes even after they can open back up the physical locations.

"So no matter what, if you run out of time or you're not feeling quite well enough to go to the gym, you can still exercise and stay safe and in the comfort of your own home," he said.

As always the YMCA will never turn someone away for inability to pay.

"We know how important that is and it will be even more important now as we recover from people being laid off, unemployed, they still have needs and the YMCA will be there to fill every one that we can," Duro said.