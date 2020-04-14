Boise dance group goes virtual to keep their students dancing

The Boise Dance Teachers Association is made up of 12 Treasure Valley dance studios. They been working together for decades and say the COVID-19 crisis is not going to stop them from sharing their passion for dance. Some studios are now holding live online classes while others have turned to pre-recorded lessons that are being shared with their students.

"Most people see us as competitors and would not expect us to help each other in a time of need, but we all live the same life of dance and see the importance in sharing the arts," Dotty Hancock, BDTA member and owner of Dance Arts Academy.



"We all chose this career to fill our lives with movement and music all the whole surrounded by kids. We want to make sure in these trying times that we can still offer our dancers these things and we are blessed with each other's support and help," said Alexis Langworthy, owner of Xpressions Dance Academy.

