Woman pulled from Boise River after her raft lost air and couldn't get out of the river

The woman did not regain consciousness after first responders gave her CPR.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department says a woman was pulled out of the Boise River after witnesses say her raft lost air and she couldn't get out of the river.

A spokesperson for Boise Fire said dispatchers received reports of a woman floating and unresponsive in the river at 1:56 p.m. Saturday, just upstream from the Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park.

Witnesses say they were able to pull the woman from the river and give her CPR. Boise Police and Boise Fire arrived soon after and began giving her CPR.

She did not regain consciousness and was taken to the hospital. Officials did not release what her current status is.

She did not have a life jacket on, according to Boise Fire.

Fire officials want to remind people that the cold waters of the Boise River can make small problems worse as the cold water chills the body so much that it can be hard to keep swimming.