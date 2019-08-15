NAMPA, Idaho — One driver needed medical attention after a chain-reaction crash that snarled traffic on Interstate 84 Thursday morning.

The collision was reported at 9:19 a.m. on eastbound I-84 near the Franklin Boulevard exit in Nampa.

According to Idaho State Police, 32-year-old Cassandra Reed of Nampa was headed east when she rear-ended the SUV in front of her. The collision caused a chain-reaction of crashes, police say, involving four other vehicles headed the same direction

Five vehicles were damaged in a chain reaction crash on Interstate 84 in Nampa Thursday morning. One person was sent to a local hospital.

Weiser resident Janetta Lammers, 57, was injured in the crash and was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Health Plaza in Nampa. Lammers had been driving one of the vehicles not involved in the original rear-end crash.

Everyone involved in the wreck was wearing a seatbelt, according to ISP.

The left lane of I-84 was blocked for about an hour and a half as crews worked. The crash remains under investigation.