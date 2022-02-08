5,000 acre wildfire burning near Vantage lowers to level 2 evacuation

A level 2 evacuation notice means "there is a fire in the area that may threaten your safety and the safety of your family."

VANTAGE, Wash. — The city of Vantage is now back under a level two evacuation notice.

A level 2 evacuation notice means "there is a fire in the area that may threaten your safety and the safety of your family," according to Kittitas County Emergency Management.

The wildfire near Vantage Highway in Kittitas County has burned 5,000 acres, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center.

A brush fire and strong winds sparked the wildfire at 12:05 p.m. on Monday.

Extra help is on the way for what we’re calling the #VantageHighwayFire, burning 5,000 acres on both sides of Vantage Highway near I-90 & town of Vantage near the Columbia River. About 40 homes are threatened. Kittitas County Fire District 4 request for mobilization was approved. — WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) August 1, 2022

The Kittias County Sheriff's Office says the evacuations are for Lakeview Drive, Columbia Avenue and Brown Street in Vantage. Many drivers take I-90 through the area to get to and from the western side of Washington state.

Right now, Vantage Highway is closed from Ellensburg to Vantage, but I-90 is still open.

