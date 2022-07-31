Wildfires burning between Bend and Crater Lake after lightning storms

The fires have prompted officials to close part of the Pacific Crest Trail.

KLAMATH, Ore. — Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires burning in the forests between Bend and Crater Lake in Southern Oregon this weekend.

As of early Sunday, the Windigo Fire has burned more than 100 acres of timber in the Umpqua National Forest. It was first reported Saturday afternoon near Forest Service Road 60 along the Douglas-Klamath county line, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Because of this wildfire, the Pacific Crest Trail Association (PCTA) asked hikers to stay off the trail between Crater Lake National Park and Willamette Pass. More information can be found on the PCTA website.

Several miles south-southeast, the Tolo Mountain Fire has burned 41 acres in the Deschutes National Forest. It's estimated to be 20% contained as of Sunday morning.

A third fire was reported near Potter Mountain in the Willamette National Forest around 9 a.m. Sunday, the U.S. Forest Service said in a Facebook post. This fire is "very active although in a relatively remote area," the agency said.

A map from central Oregon fire officials shows numerous lightning strikes in the area of these wildfires over the weekend.

These mark the first significant fires of Oregon's wildfire season.

Just south of the Oregon border in northern California, the McKinney Fire has burned more than 80 square miles in just two days in the Klamath National Forest. About 2,000 residents of the Yreka, Calif., area have evacuated.