Wildfire in Lemhi County grows to 400 acres

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho — A wildfire discovered Wednesday afternoon in Lemhi County has reached an estimated 400 acres in the upper reaches of Hayden Creek, fire officials said.

The Hayden Fire is burning 33 miles south of Salmon and 20 miles northwest of Leadore. Officials with Salmon-Challis National Forest said the fire line is approximately 12 miles from Lemhi.

Fire officials said that the fire is producing a lot of smoke, visible to residents in Lemhi County, as well as parts of Idaho County and Valley County. As of Wednesday evening, no structures were threatened, according to forest officials.

The Hayden Fire is not contained and there is no estimation on a potential containment date.

The fire is being fueled by large trees, grass and timber. The forest service said that warm conditions along with gusty winds are expected for Thursday afternoon. Such weather conditions could potentially accelerate the spread of the fire.

The wildfire is being managed by a Type III Incident Commander. Salmon-Challis National Forest officials said the fire is being attacked from land and air. There are three crews, two engines and two helicopters battling the fire. Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) supported fire crews on Wednesday.

Firefighters are observing active fire behavior with active rates of spread. The Central Idaho Dispatch Zone is at HIGH Fire Danger. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

