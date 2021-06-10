Grass fire burning near homes north of Eagle

Firefighters are attacking the fire from the air and ground.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters are battling a grass fire in the area of Idaho Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road, near the Eagle Sports Complex and a number of homes.

Crews were called shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

There have been reports of evacuations of homes in the area, but Ada County dispatchers said no mandatory evacuation orders have been issued. Any mandatory evacuation orders will be communicated through the Code Red system.

The Boise and Eagle fire departments and the Boise District Bureau of Land Management have sent engines to the scene. The BLM also sent a helicopter and a dozer.