Crews from across the Treasure Valley battle grass fire in the Boise Foothills

Firefighters are attacking the fire from the air and ground.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters are battling a grass fire in the area of Idaho Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road, near the Eagle Sports Complex and a number of homes.

Crews were called shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, W Hill Road is closed between Gary Lane and Idaho Highway 55, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office. Idaho State Police Troopers are currently assisting with traffic management.

There have been reports of evacuations of homes in the area, but Ada County dispatchers said no mandatory evacuation orders have been issued. Any mandatory evacuation orders will be communicated through the Code Red system.

The Boise and Eagle fire departments and the Boise District Bureau of Land Management have sent engines to the scene. The BLM also sent a helicopter and a dozer.

About 30 trucks from fire departments from across the Treasure Valley are responding to the fire, Ada County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, about a dozen homes on the north side of W Hill Road have been recommended to voluntarily evacuate.

Officials said no structures have caught fire and drivers should avoid the area.

Idaho State Police said non-essential and non-residential traffic is impeding access for emergency vehicles near Bogart and Hill Road Parkway and people are advised to avoid the area.

The fire appeared to have started near W Jay Road on Wednesday evening. The sheriff's office said strong winds and dry conditions are making fire fighting efforts difficult.

At about 8:25 p.m., the fire started moving east towards Seaman's Gulch Road, according to Ada County Sheriff's Office. Voluntary evacuations in the area are recommended.

Editor's Note: KTVB is working to gather more information on this breaking news story. Check back for updates.

