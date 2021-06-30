Fire restrictions in eastern Oregon go into effect July 1

VALE, Oregon — If you are heading to eastern Oregon during the holiday weekend be aware that the Bureau of Land Management is expanding fire restrictions in the region starting on Thursday, July 1.



"It is uncommonly drier than normal in eastern Oregon, which is why we are entering into fire restrictions earlier than we have the last few years," Vale District Fire Management Officer Tracy Skerjanec said. "Rising temperatures combined with minimal precipitation throughout June have now cured the annual grasses and other fine fuels that carry fire quickly."



Large wildfires are already starting in the Pacific Northwest, where wildfire season normally occurs in late summer. Vale joins the Oregon Department of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service in issuing restrictions intended to protect public and private lands and communities in eastern Oregon.



"We need the public's help in preventing the next human-caused fire," Fire Mitigation and Education Specialist Al Crouch said. "We urge everyone to implement fire safe practices immediately, especially during the current heat wave."



The fire restrictions are available at Vale District offices and posted at campgrounds, developed recreation sites and kiosks throughout the district. The restrictions will apply to all public lands, campgrounds and recreation sites administered by the Vale District BLM, including the Malheur Resource Area, Baker City Resource Area, the 500-acre National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center site, and Bureau of Reclamation lands within Vale District boundaries, which includes the Owyhee Dam area.



Cross-country travel is prohibited until the order is lifted. Operating or parking motor vehicles or combustion engines is restricted to areas clear of all vegetation.



"We still want people to enjoy their public lands, but we have to balance that with reasonable restrictions to prevent wildfires," Crouch said. "The largest culprit for human-caused fires on lands managed by Vale BLM is equipment. Statistically, fires caused by motorized vehicles and trailers are second only to lightning starts."