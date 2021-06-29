Idaho Highway 16 reopened following report of two range fires

The size and cause of the fire are not known at this time. It is also not known if nearby structures are threatened by the fast-moving fire.

EAGLE, Idaho — All lanes of Idaho Highway 16 are now open at the Ada County-Gem County after reports of two fast-moving brush fires in the area, according to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said the highway was closed between Beacon Light and the Gem County line. Fire crews are on the scene working to put out the fire, which is currently burning away from the highway.

The size and cause of the fire are not known at this time. It is also not known if nearby structures are threatened by the fast-moving fire.

ACSO is urging drivers to use caution when driving through the area and said updates will follow as new information becomes available.

Traffic is now open on Idaho 16 as fire burns away from the road. Please use caution when driving through. We’ll update if conditions change pic.twitter.com/jf7XgOsqcw — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) June 29, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.