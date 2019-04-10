EAGLE, Idaho — A water main break near Eagle and Floating Feather roads on Wednesday night left part of the road damaged and under repair.

Many who live nearby voiced frustrations that this is a common problem in that area along Eagle Road.

KTVB reached out to Suez Water to find out why that seems to be the case.

Suez spokesperson Jane Kreller said in the last two to three years they have seen multiple breaks and other issues in the same area where Wednesday night's break happened.

RELATED: Water main break repaired in Eagle

“The transmission line itself is about six miles long but there’s just a small portion of it that’s having issues,” she said.

According to Kreller, the pipe was installed in the early 2000s but the way it was installed is what's causing the problems.

“We had to go in at an angle in order to work around existing infrastructure and that angle is what caused additional pressure on the main and has been causing some of the breakages out there,” she said.

It's something Suez is working on developing a more permanent solution for.

“In the future, we’re going to need to install a different type of pipe out there to make sure this doesn’t happen as much,” Kreller said.

In the next few years, Suez plans to install duct-tile pipe - iron pipe lined with concrete - which the company said is much more sturdy and would hold up to that additional pressure in the current water line.

Suez is working to repair the section of Eagle Road and Floating Feather. Crews are tearing up, rebuilding and repaving a 247-foot long stretch of road. Kreller said they expect to have it finished by Monday evening.

RELATED: Water main break floods part of Floating Feather Rd.

RELATED: Suez says it's working to fix brown water issue on Boise Bench