EAGLE, Idaho — The intersection of Eagle and Floating Feather roads is closed after a water main break flooded the intersection Wednesday night.

In a Twitter post, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said the intersection is impassable and urged drivers to avoid the area, including Floating Feather Road on both sides of the intersection.

Crews are working to repair the leak, but officials say the intersection will remain closed "indefinitely" until it's fixed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.