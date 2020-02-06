Watch live at 1:30: Boise Mayor Lauren McLean to speak about public safety and planned Boise vigil

A peaceful candlelight vigil is planned for Tuesday night at the Idaho Capitol steps.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Boise Police Acting Chief Ron Winegar will speak on Tuesday, June 2, at 1:30 p.m. at Boise City Hall steps about public safety and Tuesday night's planned candlelight vigil in Boise.

Peaceful protesters marched through downtown Boise late Monday night, passionately chanting and gathering and the Idaho Capitol building. People chanted "no justice, no peace," and "George Floyd," the name of the man killed in Minnesota.

Earlier Monday evening, an 18-year-old was arrested near a peaceful protest at the Idaho Capitol after firing a gun. According to Boise police spokeswoman Haley Williams, the shot was fired into the ground. No one was injured and police are investigating the shooting "as an unintentional or accidental discharge."

Another gathering, a candlelight vigil, is planned on the Statehouse steps at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, although organizers have stressed that the event is not a protest or rally.

KTVB will live stream McLean's press conference on KTVB.COM (bookmark this page) and on our YouTube channel.