Gunshot fired during protest in downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — One person was arrested after firing a gunshot during a protest in front of the Idaho Statehouse Monday night.
According to Boise police spokeswoman Haley Williams, the shot was fired into the ground. No one was injured and police are investigating the shooting "as an unintentional or accidental discharge."
The protest continues to be calm and there have been no other acts of violence, Williams told KTVB.
Two apparently opposing groups were protesting when the shot was fired.
Police have not released any information on who fired the shot or if they will be charged with a crime.
The protest is one of many occurring throughout the nation Monday night, one week after George Floyd died while in police custody in Minneapolis.