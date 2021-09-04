Your Health Idaho special enrollment period extended

Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly says a married couple making about $50,000 per year could get coverage for $10 a month.

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans who need health insurance will have another opportunity to find affordable coverage for themselves and their family.

The $1.9 trillion federal American Rescue Plan Act extends the enrollment deadline and also opens eligibility for subsidies, or tax credits, to those making higher incomes. You can sign up for a plan through the Your Health Idaho state insurance exchange now through April 30. Your Health Idaho is the only place where Idahoans can get a tax credit to lower monthly premiums.

Now for the first time, families earning over 400% of the federal poverty level may be eligible for Advance Premium Tax Credits passed by Congress, and those under 400% may see increases in their tax credits starting this month. 400% of the federal poverty level is income of $51,520 per year for an individual and $104,800 per year for a family of four.

Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly gave examples of the potential savings.

"If you think about a family of four here in the Treasure Valley making $105,000 a year, they could pay as little as $200 a month to cover their entire family," Kelly said. "And for a young, married couple in their 20s making about $50,000 a year, they could pay less than $10 a month for both of them. So these savings are really substantial and they can be groundbreaking."

You can look into plans and get help to sign up for coverage by going to the Your Health Idaho website.

This Sunday morning at 6:30 on Viewpoint we take a closer look at how Your Health Idaho works and who is eligible to get insurance through it. Also on Viewpoint, the growing Hispanic population in Idaho and its potential influence in the state.

Watch More 'Viewpoint':

See every episode in our YouTube playlist: