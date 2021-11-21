Viewpoint: Your Health Idaho open enrollment / Idaho Community Foundation's mission

Viewpoint focuses on Idaho's health insurance exchange and how the Idaho Community Foundation has been making a difference since 1988.

BOISE, Idaho — For those who do not have health insurance through their employer and don't qualify for Medicaid or Medicare, open enrollment is now underway for Your Health Idaho (YHI). But time is of the essence; the open enrollment period ends Dec. 15.

Because of enhanced subsidies, Idahoans could save big on a plan for themselves and their family through the state's health insurance exchange, according to Pat Kelly, the executive director for YHI.

"So what we're really excited about this year are enhanced tax credits," Kelly said. "These enhanced tax credits are delivering savings more than we've ever seen before. In fact, many of the people that are currently enrolled are seeing discounts upwards of 36% over what they saw in previous years. That's tremendous savings for people. Not only that, but many people who have been ineligible in prior years are eligible this year."

YHI is offering 164 medical plans and 17 dental plans from nine insurance carriers. The plans are in three tiers; bronze, silver, and gold.

A family of four in Ada County making $85,000 a year would pay $0 per month for a bronze plan, $428 per month for a silver plan, and $503 per month for a gold plan.

Those interested in getting insurance through the state insurance exchange or wanting more information on what plans it has to offer can visit the YHI website.

Also on this week's Viewpoint, the Idaho Community Foundation discusses how they are living up to their mission of enriching lives throughout Idaho, and how it's making a difference for nonprofits and other organizations all across the state.

Since its founding in 1988, the Idaho Community Foundation has worked with thousands of donors to award more than $160 million to worthy causes in Idaho. They describe themselves as a community foundation for all of Idaho. Their board of directors has representatives from throughout the state and they have staff in three regions.

