1st Congressional District candidates lay out stances on federal pandemic response

Rep. Russ Fulcher and Rudy Soto explain what they believe the federal government needs to do about the coronavirus pandemic going forward.

BOISE, Idaho — COVID-19 cases are spiking and hospital capacity is being stretched thin here in Idaho and many other parts of the country.

The candidates in the race to represent the people of Idaho's First Congressional District have different ideas on how to confront the crisis.

In this week's Viewpoint, Doug Petcash asked Republican U.S. Representative Russ Fulcher and Democrat Rudy Soto what they believe the federal government needs to do about the coronavirus pandemic going forward.

Rudy Soto: "Well, it needs to unite the country, stop allowing politics to interfere. That's been the biggest problem from the get-go. We need people to listen and trust science and facts and basically have a whole of government approach where we're seeking to unite our fellow citizens to do their part."

We're faced with the possibility of having this be drawn out to four years when it could have been something that could have been more limited to one year. Now it's most certainly at least going to be a minimum of two years where we're in this state, and it's been because there's been a lack of a national plan and strategy, and if you fail to plan, you plan to fail."



Rep. Russ Fulcher: "At least for me, it's been clear that we should not have tried to embark on a broad shutdown of everything. And so I don't think that's an appropriate role of the federal government, rather to allow states to make those decisions, the locals to make those decisions, but we did, and that has happened. So that brings with it a responsibility moving forward. I do believe it's warranted to have some more Payroll Protection Plan help, but that should be in the Bs not the Ts."

That is the billions not the trillions when that happens. A vaccine; there's a leadership role we need to be taking with that. We are taking that, and that needs to stay in place. And also, frankly, we've got pretty good intelligence now that this did come out of China. There needs to be some accountability there. And so those would be the appropriate things, I believe, moving forward for the federal government."



Both candidates believe a second stimulus package is needed, but they differ greatly on the size of the package.

This Sunday morning at 6:30 on Viewpoint, you'll hear the candidates' stances on that, as well as health care, affordable housing, public lands and more.

Watch More 'Viewpoint':