Viewpoint: 7Cares Idaho Shares begins 15th year helping Idaho nonprofits

One of the recipients, the Idaho Foodbank, provides food to about 184,000 people every month.

IDAHO, USA — It is the holiday season and the season of giving. At KTVB that means it's time for 7Cares Idaho Shares. This is the 15th year for this event that's all about giving, and helping those in our community who need a hand up.



KTVB started 7Cares Idaho Shares back in 2008 to raise money and collect food for nonprofits who have been working for decades to help the hungry and homeless in our cities and towns. The simple fact of the matter is that many people in the Treasure and Magic Valleys don't have enough food in their cupboards or a permanent place to lay their heads at night. However, generous individuals, families, organizations and businesses have dug deep to make a difference in the lives of thousands. Over the first 14 years of the event, they have donated $3,889,849 dollars and 1,721,838 pounds of food. That translates to 11,256,801 meals for those in need.

All of that money and food goes to nine amazing charities in the Treasure and Magic Valleys. They are the Idaho Foodbank, four facilities under the umbrella of the Boise Rescue Mission: The River of Life Homeless Shelter, City Light Home for Women and Children, Lighthouse Rescue Mission of Nampa and Valley Women and Children's Shelter of Nampa. The Ada County, Caldwell, Nampa and Twin Falls Salvation Army chapters also share in the donations.

The Idaho Foodbank has been working to help food insecure Idahoans since 1984. It serves 39 of Idaho's 44 counties, and provides some services to the five northern counties. The Foodbank provides food to 485 community partners across the state, which include community food banks, church pantries and other nonprofits. It also provides nutrition education.



On the taping of this week's Viewpoint, Idaho Foodbank President and CEO Karen Vauk said the need is great once again this year.



"Well, I wish I could say the numbers are down, but they're not. They're certainly down from the pandemic time, but we're not back down to the pre-pandemic levels," Vauk said. "Over the last few months we're seeing an uptick, an increase in those numbers. So we're providing food that reaches about 184,000 people every month. It is 10% of the population. That's about the rate that we're seeing today. We also know that during the winter months we typically see those numbers go up because expenses increase during the winter time with heating bills and those types of winter-time expenses."



The community can donate to 7Cares Idaho Shares via the following methods:



•Desktop: go to KTVB.COM's Community page and click the “donate online” button or scan the QR code



•Mobile: Text 7Cares to (208) 321-5614 to a direct link to the donation site



•Check: Payable to 7Cares Fund, Idaho Community Foundation, 210 W. State St., Boise, ID 83702



Additionally, KTVB will be running a phone bank from Monday, Dec. 5 to Friday Dec. 9 during the News at Noon and News at 4 and on Saturday Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to noon. People can also scan the QR code and donate from their phones.



Non-perishable food and cash donations can be dropped off at the locations below on December 10 between 8 a.m. – Noon:



Boise

Albertsons Stadium - 1400 Bronco Ln.

Fred Meyer - Five Mile/ Overland Rd.

Fred Meyer - East Gate

Albertsons - 36th and State St.

Meridian

Fred Meyer Eagle Island Marketplace

Albertsons – Eagle/ Amity

Albertsons - Meridian/ Cherry



Nampa

Albertsons - Greenhurst & 12th Ave.

Fred Meyer – 50 2nd St. S.



Caldwell

Albertsons - Blaine St.



Twin Falls

Fred Meyer – Twin Falls, 705 Blue Lakes Blvd. North

