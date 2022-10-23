One-on-one with Idaho Attorney General democratic candidate Tom Arkoosh

Ahead of the November election, Democrat candidate Tom Arkoosh discusses his campaign priorities and thoughts on major Idaho political topics.

BOISE, Idaho — The general election is fast approaching, coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

This week on KTVB’s Viewpoint program, the focus is on one of the big races in Idaho; the race to be Idaho’s Attorney General

This week, our guest is Democrat candidate Tom Arkoosh. He explains his priorities and stances on the big issues and explains why he is running for Idaho AG.

The Boise attorney announced back in July that he is running for Idaho Attorney General as the Democratic nominee.

Arkoosh says he has no political ambitions, but simply wants an attorney general's office that is run ethically and competently. He is a fourth-generation Idahoan with 44 years of legal experience. He graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor of arts in government and economics. He received his law degree from the University of the Idaho College of Law.

Arkoosh will face former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador in the November general election. Labrador, a Tea Party favorite during his four terms in Congress, defeated five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May Republican primary.

