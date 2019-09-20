BOISE, Idaho — As a special "thank you" for our veterans, the Idaho State Veterans Home hosted a talented group of performers Friday morning.



The Victory Belles, the famous trio from the World War II Museum in New Orleans, performed classic hits and wowed the crowd of veterans with a real taste of nostalgia.



Army National Guard veteran Larry Scruggs says it's the best performance the veterans home has ever seen.



“I think everybody deserves to see this performance,” said Scruggs. “Not only is it world-class, first-class performance. It talks about our country. About my country. I love where I live and I enjoy every moment of it.”

If you want to catch the Victory Belles, you can see them Saturday at the September Swing Hangar Dance at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa.



It runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The cost is $50 per couple, $30 for an individual.



It should be a real throwback to the big bands of the 1940s.

