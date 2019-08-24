NAMPA, Idaho — Over 2,000 people gathered at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa on Saturday to view more than 25 of the rarest fighter planes in the world on the ground and in the skies.

The Warbird Roundup airshow commemorated the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

"This is an event where we bring military airplanes here that are very rare, very unique and seldom seen and they fly for all of the folks here in the treasure valley that come to the show" Sue Paul, the founder of the museum, said.

The event will be held again on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Admission costs $25 for adults, while children under 14 enter for free.

Admission fees will go to fund programs that teach youth about the sacrifices military personnel have made for our country.

RELATED: D-Day still takes an emotional toll on vets, 75 years on

RELATED: D-Day veterans in their 90s parachute into Normandy for 75th anniversary

Stay up to date and get breaking news notifications: Download the KTVB news app