Victims identified in fatal car vs. bicycle crash near Jackpot

JACKPOT, Nev. — The Twin Falls County Coroner's Office Wednesday identified the two victims killed in a July 4 crash on U.S. Highway 93 north of Jackpot, Nevada.

38-year-old Beth Ann Huey and 1-year-old Paul Zebulun Huey from Ruston, Louisiana, were traveling northbound on a tandem bicycle when they were hit from behind by a 2013 Infiniti.

The two died at the scene of the crash. According to Idaho State Police, they were on the tandem bicycle with a 41-year-old man and another minor, also from Ruston, Louisiana.

A 39-year-old man from Twin Falls was driving the northbound Infiniti. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and the bicyclists were all wearing helmets.

ISP said the incident blocked the highway for 5.5 hours. The crash occurred at 8:20 a.m. July 4.

The Twin Falls County Coroner's Office said next of kin of the woman and minor have been notified.

