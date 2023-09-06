Valley Regional Transit will provide free shuttles for Boise State football games

It will run two hours before the game and one hour after the game with stops every ten minutes.

BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit is introducing a new resource for Boise State football game days -- a free to ride service which will operate for the six home games and stop seven times on its way to Albertsons Stadium.

According to a VRT press release, the shuttle will go through Main Street Station, downtown parking garages and other areas. It will run two hours before the game and one hour after the game, the release said, with stops every ten minutes. These stops can be tracked with VRT's ETA Spot mobile app.

"Over the years, VRT has explored providing bus service to high-demand events in the region," VRT CEO Elaine Clegg said. "There is tremendous potential in our community to provide the freedom to move and a relief to traffic and congestion."

