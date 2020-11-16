Valley County sheriff's deputies to hand out 'turkeys or tickets' before Thanksgiving

More than 50 people will receive a Thanksgiving turkey instead of a ticket when they are stopped by a Valley County sheriff's deputy between Nov. 15-24.

DONNELLY, Idaho — Drivers who get pulled over in Valley County could get a very nice holiday surprise!

The Valley County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Tamarack Environmental Protection Association Partners (TEPA) for its annual "Turkey or Tickets" program.

Every Thanksgiving season since 2015, the TEPA and sheriff's office have teamed up to provide community engagement and education through this program.

The turkeys were donated by the TEPA, D9 Grocery and Ridley's Family Market.

The initiative is now known as the Jan West Memorial Turkey or Tickets program, having been renamed in her honor after she lost a battle with brain cancer in 2018. West and TEPA founder Doug Dvorak spearheaded the Turkey or Tickets program with Valley County Sheriff Patty Bolan.