Where's Larry? Nampa Garrity Walmart

"Give a Turkey don't be a Turkey" is the motto of KIDO Radio Kevin Miller as he starts his "Miller's Mission" at the Walmart off Garrity Boulevard in the Nampa area. Kevin will be living outside the store all this week and gathering turkeys to help the Boise Rescue Mission make the holidays a little better for families that are hurting this year. Kevin started at 5 am this morning and will be there until 6 pm Saturday night. You can donate a turkey or two along with other food items and also personal health items. Everything collected will help the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.