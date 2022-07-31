Pillar Falls drowning victim identified

According to the County Coroner, Cory Grant Collard of Payson, UT, drowned at Pillar Falls in Twin Falls at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Pillar Falls drowning victim has been identified by the Twin Falls County Coroner's Office.

Collard, 30, was pulled out of the water by his family, and resuscitation efforts were employed immediately. Collard was transported by ambulance to St. Luke's Hospital, but passed from his injuries later that night around 7:30.

Collard's family witnessed the drowning and was notified of his passing.

The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office wants to remind the public that while the water at Pillar Falls appears to be calm, there are severe undercurrents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks below. Visitors should be careful and aware of their surroundings.

