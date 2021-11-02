Two women rescued after their vehicle gets stuck in eastern Oregon

The Baker County Sheriff's Office says the women left Emmett on Wednesday. They were found Thursday morning walking on a Forest Service road.

BOISE, Idaho — Two women who got stuck on a Forest Service road while driving from Emmett, Idaho to Enterprise, Oregon on Wednesday have been rescued.

According to a post on the Baker County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a search and rescue team was deployed early Thursday morning after dispatchers were notified by relatives that the women were overdue.

They were believed to be in the area of Halfway, Oregon.

Attempts by law enforcement to pinpoint the location of their cell phone were unsuccessful.

Around 4:26 a.m. Thursday, a deputy located a set of tire tracks on Forest Service Road 39.

A Baker County Search and Rescue member and the deputy deployed a tracked side-by-side to search this section of road. Wallowa County Search and Rescue also launched a two-man snowmobile team to aid in the search.

At around 7:51 a.m., the two women were located by the Baker County Search and Rescue team as they were attempting to walk out after their vehicle became stuck. Both were in good condition and did not require medical attention.

Officials say this is the second rescue on this road since late November.