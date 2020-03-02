Missing snowmobiler found safe in Baker County

Search crews have located a man who got stuck in the snow during a snowmobiling trip in Baker County on Friday.

According to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, Kern Morrison of Baker City was snowmobiling with another man near Marble Creek when he set off alone for the summit. After several hours passed with no sign of Morrison, his companion called 911 to report him missing.

Baker County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue members responded to Marble Creek and began searching for Morrison. Search crews found the missing snowmobiler that evening.

According to the sheriff's office, Morrison's snowmobile had been buried in more than five feet of snow. The man was able to dig the machine out, and traveled down the mountain on his own, where he was spotted by searchers.